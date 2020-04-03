Officers may be reassigned to patrol amid COVID-19 pandemic

“I have no cause for concern. When the public needs help, we’re going to do whatever we can,” said Steve Grammas, president of the Las Vegas police union.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo will pull officers from sections across the Metropolitan Police Department to supplement the patrol division in the event that patrol officers test positive for COVID-19.

“This action has been made, as added care, in case there is a need to supplement uniform patrol in the event that field operations are significantly impacted by COVID 19 in the upcoming weeks,” according to a statement released Thursday by Metro.

The sheriff’s plan was briefly outlined in a letter sent Tuesday to members of Metro’s union, the Las Vegas Police Protective Association. As of this week, about 3,100 Metro employees are union members, according to Steve Grammas, president of the association.

Grammas said Thursday that he supports Lombardo’s contingency plan, which would require a temporary suspension of certain provisions of the collective bargaining agreement between the department and union members.

Officers, for example, could be pulled from current assignments to fill patrol positions without being given the standard 14-day notice, though the sheriff told Grammas that “he does not intend to change pay or benefits,” according to the letter.

“I have no cause for concern. When the public needs help, we’re going to do whatever we can,” Grammas told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “This is just a contingency plan to get out in front of this emergency.”

As of Thursday, three Metro officers, including at least one corrections officer, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Metro said 48 officers had been tested. In addition to the three positive tests, 25 were negative, according to the department, while the remaining tests were pending.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.