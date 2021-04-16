Officials review police killing of Black Lives Matter protester — WATCH LIVE

A public review of the case, set to begin at 8 a.m., could include previously unreleased details of the shooting, video or photo evidence, and 911 audio recordings.

Jorge Gomez, 25, participates in a protest for George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by Minneapolis police, at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street on Monday, June 1, 2020 in downtown Las Vegas. Gomez was shot and killed by Metropolitan police later that night outside the Lloyd D. George US Courthouse. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Protesters gather ﻿outside the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas for a fact-finding review of evidence at the in death of protester Jorge Antonio Gomez, who was shot and killed by four Metropolitan Police Department officers in June. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMcannonPhoto

Metropolitan police and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue crowd around Jorge Gomez, who was shot by police, outside the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse on Monday, June 1, 2020 in Las Vegas. Gomez died. The Police Department claims Gomez raised a weapon at a group of officers stationed outside the federal courthouse, leading to four officers firing a combined 19 rounds at Gomez. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Following a press conference held by the family of Jorge Gomez, who was shot and killed by Metropolitan police during a protest in June, attendees marched around the Lloyd D. George Courthouse on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Deonte Thurman, left, and Dre Thurman, right, wear shirts saying "Justice for Jorge Gomez," as they march from The STRAT to Las Vegas City Hall demanding that the city defund the police department on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Las Vegas. The shirts refer to Jorge Gomez, a person who attended a recent protest and was shot and killed by Las Vegas police when they said he drew his weapon. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Family and supporters of Jorge Gomez, who was killed by Metropolitan police during a protest on June 1, hug his mother, Jazmine Gomez, during a press conference and vigil outside the Lloyd D. George Courthouse where he was shot on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees of press conference held by the family of Jorge Gomez, who was shot and killed by Metropolitan during a protest in June, hold Gomez's photo up on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A public review of evidence in the fatal police shooting of Jorge Gomez, a Black Lives Matter protester, was underway Friday morning inside the Clark County Commission chambers.

The 8 a.m. review comes amid the murder trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, a white man, in the May 2020 killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man.

Floyd’s death set in motion a wave of protests against police brutality and racism around the country, including in Las Vegas. Gomez, 25, participated in several local demonstrations.

On June 1, the third straight night of major protests in the city, Gomez was shot and killed outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas by four Metropolitan Police Department officers. None of the officers was wearing a body camera.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is livestreaming the fact-finding review, which may contain sensitive content, including possible video or photo evidence, 911 calls or graphic testimony.

Fact-finding reviews, a procedure unique to Clark County, are held after the district attorney’s office makes a “preliminary determination” that a police killing was justified. A final decision by District Attorney Steve Wolfson regarding the prosecution of the officers is expected within about two weeks.

It’s unlikely that the public will hear from the officers on Friday, as the district attorney’s office does not have subpoena power in fact-finding reviews — a process that has been in place in Clark County since 2013 following a failed overhaul of the coroner’s inquest, the former system in place to probe police killings.

Instead, the Metro detective who led the investigation into the officers’ use of force likely will testify on Friday, which will mark the 86th review held in Clark County.

In the near decade since the review was adopted, not a single “preliminary determination” has been overturned following a review, and only one officer in that time has been charged in connection with a police killing.

The officers involved in the Gomez killing — Ryan Fryman, Dan Emerton, Vernon Ferguson and Andrew Locher — initially were placed on paid leave after the shooting but have since returned to duty, according to Metro.

Days after the shooting, during a news conference, Metro claimed that Gomez, who was armed, had raised a weapon at a group of officers stationed just outside the federal courthouse, apparently prompting the four officers to fire a combined 19 rounds.

In the 10 months since the shooting, the department has not released any further statements or videos related to the case to support those claims.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes, a group of civil rights attorneys retained by Gomez’s parents faced a lengthy battle with Metro for copies of videos captured by surveillance cameras in the area of the courthouse.

The videos were turned over earlier this year and released by the attorneys on Feb. 19, Gomez’s birthday. Those videos, though low in quality, showed the protester running, with his back turned to the officers, moments before he was shot.

“His hands are clearly visible. No gun in hand. No baseball bat in hand,” attorney Rodolfo Gonzalez said at the time.

Footage of the actual shooting has not been released by Metro, and it’s unclear whether those videos — if any exist — will be shown during Friday’s review.

One sure thing the public can expect on Friday, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, is a significant showing of community support for the Gomez family.

A rally will take place ahead of the review outside the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, followed by remarks from various police accountability activists and a representative of the Gomez family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

