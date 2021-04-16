Officials review police killing of Black Lives Matter protester — WATCH LIVE
A public review of the case, set to begin at 8 a.m., could include previously unreleased details of the shooting, video or photo evidence, and 911 audio recordings.
A public review of evidence in the fatal police shooting of Jorge Gomez, a Black Lives Matter protester, was underway Friday morning inside the Clark County Commission chambers.
The 8 a.m. review comes amid the murder trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, a white man, in the May 2020 killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man.
Floyd’s death set in motion a wave of protests against police brutality and racism around the country, including in Las Vegas. Gomez, 25, participated in several local demonstrations.
On June 1, the third straight night of major protests in the city, Gomez was shot and killed outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas by four Metropolitan Police Department officers. None of the officers was wearing a body camera.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal is livestreaming the fact-finding review, which may contain sensitive content, including possible video or photo evidence, 911 calls or graphic testimony.
Fact-finding reviews, a procedure unique to Clark County, are held after the district attorney’s office makes a “preliminary determination” that a police killing was justified. A final decision by District Attorney Steve Wolfson regarding the prosecution of the officers is expected within about two weeks.
It’s unlikely that the public will hear from the officers on Friday, as the district attorney’s office does not have subpoena power in fact-finding reviews — a process that has been in place in Clark County since 2013 following a failed overhaul of the coroner’s inquest, the former system in place to probe police killings.
Instead, the Metro detective who led the investigation into the officers’ use of force likely will testify on Friday, which will mark the 86th review held in Clark County.
In the near decade since the review was adopted, not a single “preliminary determination” has been overturned following a review, and only one officer in that time has been charged in connection with a police killing.
The officers involved in the Gomez killing — Ryan Fryman, Dan Emerton, Vernon Ferguson and Andrew Locher — initially were placed on paid leave after the shooting but have since returned to duty, according to Metro.
Days after the shooting, during a news conference, Metro claimed that Gomez, who was armed, had raised a weapon at a group of officers stationed just outside the federal courthouse, apparently prompting the four officers to fire a combined 19 rounds.
In the 10 months since the shooting, the department has not released any further statements or videos related to the case to support those claims.
Meanwhile, behind the scenes, a group of civil rights attorneys retained by Gomez’s parents faced a lengthy battle with Metro for copies of videos captured by surveillance cameras in the area of the courthouse.
The videos were turned over earlier this year and released by the attorneys on Feb. 19, Gomez’s birthday. Those videos, though low in quality, showed the protester running, with his back turned to the officers, moments before he was shot.
“His hands are clearly visible. No gun in hand. No baseball bat in hand,” attorney Rodolfo Gonzalez said at the time.
Footage of the actual shooting has not been released by Metro, and it’s unclear whether those videos — if any exist — will be shown during Friday’s review.
One sure thing the public can expect on Friday, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, is a significant showing of community support for the Gomez family.
A rally will take place ahead of the review outside the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, followed by remarks from various police accountability activists and a representative of the Gomez family.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
