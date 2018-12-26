Officials seek family of Nevada inmate who died on Christmas

Callisha Lakota, 62, died of unknown causes about 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center’s medical facility in Carson City.

Callisha Lakota. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

The state Department of Corrections is seeking any living family members of a 62-year-old Northern Nevada inmate who died on Christmas.

Callisha Lakota was pronounced dead about 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center’s medical facility in Carson City.

Lakota, who was committed from Elko County in July 1988, was serving 60 months to life for sexual assault of a victim over 65; 80 months to 20 years for attempted sexual assault; and 40 months to 10 years for embezzlement, according to the department.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office will conduct his autopsy and determine his cause and manner of death.

Anyone with contact information for Lakota’s family may contact the Department of Corrections at 775-887-3309.

