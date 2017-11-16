Ohio man arrested for threatening shooting at Las Vegas casino

Authorities say an Ohio man has been arrested for threatening to carry out “historic” mass shooting at a Las Vegas casino where his estranged wife works.

CLEVELAND — Authorities say an Ohio man has been arrested for threatening to carry out “historic” mass shooting at a Las Vegas casino where his estranged wife works.

The FBI says 28-year-old Wei Li was transferred from police custody to federal authorities Thursday after being charged in a criminal complaint with interstate communications of a threat and destruction of evidence.

The Cuyahoga Falls resident is accused of sending his estranged wife text messages threatening to kill her and commit mass shootings at the unidentified Las Vegas casino and a church with more than 1,000 members that he and his wife attended.

The FBI says Li acknowledged sending the texts to his wife but said he didn’t intend to carry out the shootings. No firearms were found in his home.

Records don’t indicate whether Li has an attorney.

