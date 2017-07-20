OJ Simpson granted parole

The parole hearing for O.J. Simpson has ended and the four members of the state Board of Parole Commissioners have reached a decision. Simpson was granted parole Thursday.

Parole Commissioner Tony Corda cast the first vote for parole, telling Simpson he engaged in a serious crime and deserved to serve time in prison. But he also said Simpson was a low risk to reoffend, had community support and a stable release plan and so voted in favor.

The other three commissioners followed suit, with Chairwoman Connie Bisbee telling Simpson to be sure not to violate any conditions of his parole or he could be returned to Nevada and sent back to prison.

Bruce Fromong, 63, of North Las Vegas, a victim in the crime, called Simpson a friend of 27 years in testimony to the panel from Lovelock.

“He is not a threat,” Fromong said. “He is a good man. He does a lot of good for other people.”

Fromong said the 9- to 33-year sentence given to Simpson for the incident was “way too long.”

Arnelle Simpson, 48, of Fresno, Calif., Simpson’s oldest child, testified for her father, calling him her best friend and her “rock.” She acknowledged that Simpson did not make the right choice back in 2007 when he went to retrieve what he thought was personal property stolen from him.

“He could have handled the situation differently,” she said.

“I feel it is time to give him a second chance,” he said. “It is time for him to go home to his family and friends.”

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.