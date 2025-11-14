Olympic figure skater’s medals stolen in West Las Vegas home burglary

Surya Bonaly called police and said she realized someone had broken in while she was away, according to police.

French figure skater Surya Bonaly reported that her West Las Vegas home was burglarized, resulting in the theft of her Olympic medals, laptop, and other belongings, which totaled $7,000 in losses and damages, according to a police report.

Surya Bonaly called the officers to her home on Oct. 24. She stated that she had realized someone had broken in while she was away, according to the Metropolitan Police Department report.

Bonaly, a French figure skater, competed internationally from the late 1980s to the late 1990s and now coaches. She won five consecutive European Championship titles from 1991 to 1995 and earned three silver medals at the World Championships. She is also known for performing a backflip and landing on one blade at the 1998 Winter Olympics, a move that is banned in competitions.

Bonaly showed officers footage from her video surveillance system, which the report said showed two people, a man and a woman, breaking the glass on Bonaly’s front door on Oct. 17. More footage from three days later showed the same two people carrying large bags down the driveway and away from the residence.

The suspects were described in the report as both in their 30s. Police said the woman wore an “Amazon Delivery employee jacket.”

“On the outside of the residence, 1 camera was knocked off from its original place by the suspects. Inside the residence, multiple rooms were ransacked completely,” the report said.

The burglars also attempted to steal a White GMC, but were unsuccessful because of issues with the vehicle’s battery. Police said Bonaly did not know who the suspects were or why they would have done what they did.

Last Week, Bonaly also posted about the burglary on Instagram. She asked for the public’s help in recovering her medals.

“Little reminder to Vegas residents or Pawn Shops if you ever see some foreign gold and silver medals for sales Please Please call the Police immediately,” Bonlay wrote.

