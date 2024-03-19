On run for 4 years, Pennsylvania fugitive caught in Las Vegas

A fugitive from Pennsylvania for nearly four years was apprehended by Las Vegas police, according to an Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Jamal Bailey (Allegheny County Sheriff's Office)

A fugitive from Pennsylvania for nearly four years was apprehended by Las Vegas police, according to an Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Jamal Bailey, 28, of Pitcairn, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody Saturday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department records. He has been considered a fugitive since April 2020 when he failed to show for trial on a case involving two firearms charges and a drug charge.

A nationwide bench warrant, identifying Bailey as a dangerous fugitive, was issued in May 2020 for violation of bond conditions.

In October, Allegheny County detectives developed information that Bailey was using an address in Las Vegas, the post said.

“Our office reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to request their assistance in locating Bailey,” the post said. “Bailey was able to elude capture for the past 6 months by changing addresses in and around Las Vegas until he was finally apprehended.”

Bailey remains in the Clark County Detention Center pending extradition back to Allegheny County.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.