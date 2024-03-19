70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

On run for 4 years, Pennsylvania fugitive caught in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2024 - 12:17 pm
 
Jamal Bailey (Allegheny County Sheriff's Office)
Jamal Bailey (Allegheny County Sheriff's Office)

A fugitive from Pennsylvania for nearly four years was apprehended by Las Vegas police, according to an Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Jamal Bailey, 28, of Pitcairn, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody Saturday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department records. He has been considered a fugitive since April 2020 when he failed to show for trial on a case involving two firearms charges and a drug charge.

A nationwide bench warrant, identifying Bailey as a dangerous fugitive, was issued in May 2020 for violation of bond conditions.

In October, Allegheny County detectives developed information that Bailey was using an address in Las Vegas, the post said.

“Our office reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to request their assistance in locating Bailey,” the post said. “Bailey was able to elude capture for the past 6 months by changing addresses in and around Las Vegas until he was finally apprehended.”

Bailey remains in the Clark County Detention Center pending extradition back to Allegheny County.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man arrested at strip club threatened to kill officers, report says
Man arrested at strip club threatened to kill officers, report says
Arrest made in northeast Las Vegas Valley fatal shooting
Arrest made in northeast Las Vegas Valley fatal shooting
2 found dead; Henderson police investigate as murder-suicide
2 found dead; Henderson police investigate as murder-suicide
CCSD teacher arrested, accused of child abuse
CCSD teacher arrested, accused of child abuse
Las Vegas police ID officers involved in deadly shooting
Las Vegas police ID officers involved in deadly shooting
Teen suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting
Teen suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting