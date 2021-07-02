One person killed in Henderson shooting

One person was killed in a shooting in Henderson late Thursday.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was killed in a shooting in Henderson late Thursday.

The Henderson Police Department said at 11:38 p.m. they were called to the 10000 block of South Maryland Parkway near East Pyle Avenue.

“One subject is deceased,” police said in a press release. “The suspect is in custody.”

Police were expected to provide more information Friday morning “once details are known.”

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.