Order allows sheriff to release hundreds from Clark County jail — LIVESTREAM

With the aid of a court order, Sheriff Joe Lombardo is expected to release hundreds of inmates from the Clark County Detention Center because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“The Sheriff needs to further reduce the population in the Detention Services facilities by up to 10% to ensure the health and safety of inmates and staff,” according to Chief District Judge Linda Bell’s order. “Additionally, given the current health crisis, the Sheriff requires the flexibility to release inmates who are at higher risk for serious illness. The ability to reduce the jail population in these ways will assist the Sheriff in his responsibilities to the health and safety of the inmates.”

Bell signed the order, which was obtained Friday by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, on Thursday.

“At the same time, both the Sheriff and I recognize the priority of keeping our community safe and decisions about the release of inmates must take into consideration any potential risk of harm to the community,” the judge wrote.

Her order authorizes Lombardo to release inmates who:

— Are being held on a “technical violation of probation or serving a jail sentence for a technical violation of probation.”

— Are serving jail sentences and are at high risk for severe illness based on factors recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “including being over the age of 65 or suffering from an identified underlying health condition.”

— Have served at least 75 percent of their sentence.

Inmates may not be released if they are serving a sentence for a crime of violence or for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to the order.

Lombardo has scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference “to discuss issues surrounding the CCDC jail population, the health and safety of LVMPD employees and the outlook of the agency as a result of the COVID-19 virus,” according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

On April 2, Metro reported that three employees had tested positive for the coronavirus, including a corrections officer. The department announced Monday that an inmate at the detention center had tested positive for the virus, and three additional inmates were awaiting test results.

Although that inmate was the first case of a person testing positive within Metro’s custody, the department has previously released at least three inmates who were showing symptoms of the virus.

Last week, Metro announced it had laid off more than 100 part-time employees due to “sharp declines in revenue” during the pandemic, and the mounted patrol unit is expected to be cut in May.

There were 3,524 confirmed cases of the virus and 142 deaths in the entire state of Nevada as of Friday morning.

