Over 300 roosters used for cockfights rescued in Las Vegas

More than 300 roosters used for cockfighting were rescued from a neighborhood in northeast Las Vegas on Friday, police said.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

More than 300 roosters used for cockfighting were rescued from a neighborhood in northeast Las Vegas on Friday, police said.

“One person is in custody on drug related charges with more charges expected related to animal cruelty,” according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

“The sport entails trainers cutting off the rooster’s spurs and comb, before forcing them to fight each other with sharp blades attached to their legs until one of the animals dies,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mya Constantino at mconstantino@reviewjournal.com. Follow @searchingformya on Twitter.