Over a dozen arrested in Metro’s Thanksgiving weekend DUI arrest blitz

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested over a dozen people on the Saturday following Thanksgiving.

Handcuffs are seen during Metro's "DUI blitz" in 2019 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department announced Monday that more than a dozen people were arrested Saturday for driving under the influence as part of the police department’s holiday DUI blitz.

The department said in an X post that its Summerlin Area Command, Northwest Area Command, traffic bureau and CCSD police all partipated in the blitz.

In total, 19 DUI arrests, 44 citations and two other non-DUI arrests were made during the initiative, police said.

“Remember, there are many safe options and no excuses for driving impaired,” police said in the post.