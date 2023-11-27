58°F
Crime

Over a dozen arrested in Metro’s Thanksgiving weekend DUI arrest blitz

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2023 - 3:00 pm
 
Handcuffs are seen during Metro's "DUI blitz" in 2019 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas R ...
Handcuffs are seen during Metro's "DUI blitz" in 2019 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department announced Monday that more than a dozen people were arrested Saturday for driving under the influence as part of the police department’s holiday DUI blitz.

The department said in an X post that its Summerlin Area Command, Northwest Area Command, traffic bureau and CCSD police all partipated in the blitz.

In total, 19 DUI arrests, 44 citations and two other non-DUI arrests were made during the initiative, police said.

“Remember, there are many safe options and no excuses for driving impaired,” police said in the post.

