Owner arrested for firing shots at auto thief in Las Vegas

A casino patron was arrested early Tuesday morning by Las Vegas police after firing several shots at a fleeing auto thief.

The owner of the vehicle and another person drove to Dotty’s casino at 2089 N. Jones Blvd., near Lake Mead Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Bill Pates said.

The owner of the vehicle went inside the casino and left the other person inside the vehicle. Just after 4 a.m., the owner saw the vehicle pull out of the parking lot. The car’s owner fired several shots as the other person drove away, Pates said.

The owner of the car was arrested for discharging a firearm in public, Pates said. The other person and the stolen car have not been found. No one was struck by the gunfire.

