Owner of Nye County boarding school arrested on abuse charges

The Nye County sheriff’s investigation of allegations of child abuse and neglect at Northwest Academy in Amargosa Valley has resulted in three arrests. (Selwyn Harris/ Pahrump Valley Times)

Update: Clark County Detention Center records show that the school’s owner, Marcel Chappuis, was arrested Tuesday on 43 counts of allowing child abuse or neglect.

Two more arrests were made late Tuesday in northwest Las Vegas in connection with an ongoing child abuse investigation at a private boarding school in Amargosa Valley.

A man and woman with felony warrants for child abuse, neglect or endangerment were taken into custody by Metropolitan Police Department detectives, who were assisting the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, just before 11:55 p.m. on the 7600 block of Painted Dunes Drive, a residential area near West Ann Road and North Durango Drive, according to Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said the warrants stemmed from the Sheriff’s Office investigation opened Jan. 28 into allegations of child abuse and neglect at Northwest Academy, a school for at-risk teens and adolescents.

The pair were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Further details were not immediately available.

The school’s attorney, Richard Schonfeld, is expected to release a statement regarding the additional arrests Wednesday afternoon.

In a Feb. 4 statement, he said, “We ask that the public not rush to judgment as we are confident that the investigative process will reveal that Northwest Academy’s goal is to provide a safe and productive environment for its students.”

The Sheriff’s Office made its first arrest in the case one day after launching its investigation, which was sparked by complaints from a former staff member and a former student, who is now 14.

The student alleged being slammed to the ground on several occasions by staff member Caleb Hill, 29, although his arrest report indicated that the agency was investigating a single incident that occurred Jan. 4.

Formal charges against Hill had not been filed in Beatty Justice Court as of Wednesday morning. Jail records show that he remained at the Nye County Detention Center, where he is awaiting his initial court appearance.

The investigation also led to the discovery of arsenic in the school’s water. A notification of the contaminated water was sent to parents on Dec. 13, according to an email obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

According to the notification, the contamination was detected Nov. 6 and was caused by “erosion of natural deposits; runoff from orchards; runoff from glass and electronics production wastes.”

During one of its biannual inspections of the school, the state Division of Public and Behavioral Health found in March 2017 that staff never reported an incident two months earlier in which two students were found in the gym “having sexual contact,” according to a report of the division’s findings.

The inspector also observed that the school was not meeting daily nutritional needs for each of its students, as fruits and vegetables were not being provided during lunch, the document stated. Northwest Academy appointed a “kitchen manager” as a result “to ensure that the appropriate inventory is available.”

That same inspection also led to the school implementing a “daily shift change report,” after the inspector conducted a review of the school’s records and found that owner and professional psychologist Marcel Chappuis failed to maintain counseling or therapy case notes “for students with self-harming behaviors,” according to the document.

Since news broke of the ongoing abuse investigation, several allegations from former students and their parents have surfaced, including from a 13-year-old boy whose mother pulled him out of the school in January after hearing from other mothers about incidents at the school.

Tanner Reynolds alleges he was slammed and pinned to the ground by Hill on one occasion in December, while other former students have accused the school’s staff of favoritism.

In a brief phone interview with the Review-Journal after Hill’s arrest was announced, Patti Chappuis, wife of Northwest Academy owner Marcel Chappuis, defended the academy, saying, “There have been a multitude of inaccuracies and falsities reported. There have been no findings of abuse or neglect by Sheriff (Sharon) Wehrly or any of the licensing boards.”

She declined to address the arsenic in the school’s water or the other allegations that had surfaced by then.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

