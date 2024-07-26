Pahrump boy found tied up, blindfolded on front porch; 4 arrested

Deputies found the boy with his arms and legs bound and his face covered in masks outside a home in triple-digit heat, according to an arrest report.

Four Pahrump residents are facing child abuse-related charges after authorities say they found a boy tied up and blindfolded and exposed to triple-degree heat.

According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Deputy Kaleb O’Rourke along with Deputy Elias Armendariz, responded to a residence just after noon on Tuesday, July 23.

“Dispatch informed us that an individual had stopped at the same address to ask the property owners why they did not have shade for their horses,” according to O’Rourke, who further stated that when the individual walked up to the door of the home, they found a young child sitting on the front porch with his hands tied behind his back and his legs tied together. The child also had a mask completely covering his face, the report said.

Both deputies found the child on the front porch and confirmed his hands were tied behind his back while wearing mittens.

The boy’s legs were also tied together with a cloth, according to the report.

Triple-digit temperatures

“The child also had three masks completely covering his face,” O’Rourke’s report stated. “I noticed that the child was crying and was warm to the touch. His skin was also flushed and dry.”

At the time of the deputies’ arrival, the outside temperature was approximately 104 degrees.

“I also had dispatch contact the Division of Child and Family Services to have them respond to the scene,” O’Rourke stated. “Deputy Armendariz removed the restraints from the child and observed that his legs and arms were red and white while the rest of his body was white. I also observed that the child had ligature marks that dug into his skin on his wrists and legs where the child was tied up.”

The child was eventually transported to Desert View Hospital, the report stated.

After ensuring the well-being of the child’s safety, O’Rourke then knocked on the door of the residence and made contact with the mother, identified as Jodi Tracy.

“I asked Jodi why the child was tied up outside and Jodi stated it was because he peed in his bed on purpose and she had bound his arms and legs and placed him outside as a lesson,” according to the report. “I asked Jodi how long the child had been placed outside and she stated approximately 10 to 15 minutes. I placed Jodi under arrest at this time and placed her in the back of my patrol vehicle.”

While placing Tracy under arrest, her two daughters, identified by deputies as Mellysa Byington and Courtney Flores-Tracy, walked to the house asking why the deputies were placing their mother into custody.

Didn’t think it was abuse

“When I stated it was for child abuse, Mellysa and Courtney stated that they did not think it was child abuse and they knew that the child was tied up on the porch because they claimed he was dangerous. “Mellysa made a spontaneous utterance that she knew the child was outside and tied up, but did not think it was child abuse,” the report said.

“Courtney was interviewed and stated that she saw the child outside when she came home around 11 and knew that the child was tied up on the front porch but did not say anything to anyone,” O’Rourke’s report said. “Courtney further stated that she would not do this to her own kids, and in fact, she would not let them outside to play because it is too hot. Courtney also did not think it was OK to leave the child outside in the sun.”

Additionally, the deputies made contact with a man inside the home who O’Rourke said was mildly autistic but alert, oriented and could answer all of his questions.

“He stated that Jodi ties the child up almost every day just the same as he was on this day,” O’Rourke’s report said. “This has been going on for about a year. The man also knew that at night, Jodi would tie the child up and place him in a dog crate so he could not roam around the house.”

The report went on to state that Tracy’s husband, identified as Michael Tracy, also arrived at the scene.

“Our detective interviewed him and informed me that Michael knew of the abuse and participated in the abuse of the child. “I then interviewed Jodi after reading her Miranda Rights which she stated she understood and wished to speak with me.”

Further, according to the report, Jodi Tracy said she and her husband had been having a lot of behavioral issues with the child for about a year.

Put in a dog crate

“Jodi said she had run out of options after the child began breaking stuff and harassing the other kids at the residence, so she resorted to putting mittens on the child and tying him up to contain him,” the report noted. “Jodi stated that she has to tie the child up at night with mittens and place him in a dog crate in order to prevent him from harassing the other kids.”

Based upon the alleged facts and circumstances, deputies found Jodi and Michael Tracy to be in violation of Nevada Revised Statute 200.508, that being child abuse after the couple admitted to willfully causing a child to suffer unjustifiable mental and physical suffering as a result of abuse and neglect, according to the sheriff’s report.

Courtney Flores-Tracy and Byington were also taken into custody.

Bond amount for all four suspects was set at $20,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com.