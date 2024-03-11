Pahrump high school lockdown over ‘student disturbance’ lifted

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the school Monday afternoon, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 28, Pahrump Valley high school's turf field was ripped up and scheduled to be replaced. The new field is offer many positives including a lower than average temperature by roughly 30 percent. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A Pahrump high school was briefly placed on lockdown Monday after a “student disturbance” that brought multiple sheriff’s deputies and law enforcement agencies to the school, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Further details about the situation at Pahrump Valley High School were not immediately available.

“Please stay clear of the area. We will update shortly,” read a statement from the sheriff’s office, which had also been posted to X at 12:38 p.m. Monday.

SCHOOL LOCKDOWN https://t.co/p24YwtLW9t — Nye County Sheriff (@NyeSheriff) March 11, 2024

The Nye County School District announced on its website that the lockdown had been lifted as of about 1:45 p.m. after reporting that “all students are safe.”

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.