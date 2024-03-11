55°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Pahrump high school lockdown over ‘student disturbance’ lifted

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2024 - 1:46 pm
 
Updated March 11, 2024 - 1:54 pm
On June 28, Pahrump Valley high school's turf field was ripped up and scheduled to be replaced. ...
On June 28, Pahrump Valley high school's turf field was ripped up and scheduled to be replaced. The new field is offer many positives including a lower than average temperature by roughly 30 percent. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A Pahrump high school was briefly placed on lockdown Monday after a “student disturbance” that brought multiple sheriff’s deputies and law enforcement agencies to the school, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Further details about the situation at Pahrump Valley High School were not immediately available.

“Please stay clear of the area. We will update shortly,” read a statement from the sheriff’s office, which had also been posted to X at 12:38 p.m. Monday.

The Nye County School District announced on its website that the lockdown had been lifted as of about 1:45 p.m. after reporting that “all students are safe.”

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Las Vegas man convicted of laundering millions in drug, fraud money
Las Vegas man convicted of laundering millions in drug, fraud money
North Las Vegas woman killed in motorcycle crash identified
North Las Vegas woman killed in motorcycle crash identified
Impaired man tried to flee after fatal motorcycle crash, police say
Impaired man tried to flee after fatal motorcycle crash, police say
The state of crime in Las Vegas: Murders down, auto thefts up 36 percent
The state of crime in Las Vegas: Murders down, auto thefts up 36 percent
Autopsy report details scope of injuries from beating that killed Rancho student
Autopsy report details scope of injuries from beating that killed Rancho student
Fifth suspect arrested in Las Vegas retaliation killing
Fifth suspect arrested in Las Vegas retaliation killing