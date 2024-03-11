Pahrump high school lockdown over ‘student disturbance’ lifted
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the school Monday afternoon, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.
A Pahrump high school was briefly placed on lockdown Monday after a “student disturbance” that brought multiple sheriff’s deputies and law enforcement agencies to the school, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.
Further details about the situation at Pahrump Valley High School were not immediately available.
“Please stay clear of the area. We will update shortly,” read a statement from the sheriff’s office, which had also been posted to X at 12:38 p.m. Monday.
The Nye County School District announced on its website that the lockdown had been lifted as of about 1:45 p.m. after reporting that “all students are safe.”
