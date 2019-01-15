Pahrump man arrested after high-speed chase — VIDEO

Jaime Propps was arrested on multiple traffic violations after leading a chase at speeds up to 95 mph, running stop signs and driving on the wrong side of the road, the sheriff’s office said.

Jaime Propps (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

A 53-year-old man was arrested in Pahrump on Saturday after leading police on a high-speed chase through the city, the Nye County Sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

Jaime Propps was arrested on multiple traffic violations after leading a chase at speeds up to 95 mph, running stop signs and driving on the wrong side of the road, the sheriff’s office said. Police attempted to pull the Pahrump man over after he ran a stop sign near Linda Street and West Basin Avenue, but he sped off.

Dash-camera footage showed Propps, driving a blue pickup truck, lead sheriff’s deputies for about 10 miles before police stopped him near Homestead Road and Thousandaire Boulevard, the sheriff’s office said.

Propps faces charges of failure to yield at a stop sign, turn signal violation, failure to drive on the right side of the road, driver disobeying a police officer, displaying a bogus license plate, driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia due to a glass pipe found in his pocket, police said.

The passenger in the car, 55-year-old Rose Trudell, of Pahrump, had outstanding warrants, police said. She faces two counts of failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges.

