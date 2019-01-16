Pahrump man arrested after hit-and-run crash earlier this year

A 20-year-old Pahrump man has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash in Nye County earlier this year, sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday.

Jason Beck. Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Beck on several charges, including hit-and-run, child abuse resulting in substantial bodily harm, assault with a deadly weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon, following a Jan. 2 crash in Pahrump, deputies announced in a social media video.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

