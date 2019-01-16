Pahrump man arrested after hit-and-run crash this month

A 20-year-old Pahrump man has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash in Nye County earlier this year, sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday.

Jason Beck. Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Pistol in one hand and baby car seat in the other, a 20-year-old Pahrump man accused of a hit-and-run bailed from his car before he was eventually tackled by several people, authorities announced Tuesday.

The man, identified by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office as Jason Beck, faces charges of hit-and-run resulting in injuries, child abuse resulting in substantial bodily harm, assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon following the Jan. 2 crash.

That day, multiple people reported seeing a vehicle drive through a block wall near East Calvada Boulevard and South Dandelion Street, according to a video posted on social media by the sheriff’s office.

“Witnesses had described hearing a baby cry in the backseat of the suspect’s vehicle as it fled the scene,” the video said.

Several people followed the vehicle, driven by Beck, and watched as he drove into oncoming traffic with a blown tire, deputies said. He bailed from his vehicle somewhere near Comstock Avenue, running into a desert area with the pistol and the car seat.

Beck dropped the gun in the desert while he ran, but several people stopped him and fought with him to keep him from fleeing until deputies arrived to arrest him, the sheriff’s office said.

The child was hospitalized at Desert View Regional Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Police said a second handgun in Beck’s pant leg.

