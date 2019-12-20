Pahrump school aide jailed for allegedly selling meth to minors

A Pahrump Valley High School employee was arrested Thursday after allegedly selling methamphetamine to a 16-year-old student and another juvenile.

Verona Worthington (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

A Pahrump Valley High School employee was arrested Thursday after allegedly selling methamphetamine to a 16-year-old student and another juvenile, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Verona Worthington, 38, was arrested at her home Thursday night. She is a health aide at Pahrump Valley High School, Capt. David Boruchowitz said in a video news release from the Sheriff’s Office Friday afternoon.

Boruchowitz said school resource deputies learned of the sale on Thursday and arrested Worthington while executing a search warrant at the home she shares with her boyfriend, 50-year-old William Toldt, who had three outstanding arrest warrants, Boruchowitz said.

“She stated that she knew that Toldt was wanted and had to take the methamphetamine to the children on his behalf because he could not,” he said. “She stated that she gave the children the methamphetamine and did not, quote, ‘sell it to them.’”

As deputies were carrying out the search warrant, 21-year-old Daniel Sandquist arrived at the home. He told police he was present when Worthington allegedly sold the meth the minors.

All three were arrested and face charges of being under under the influence of a controlled substance, conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act and child abuse or neglect.

Worthington and Toldt also face charges of possession of methamphetamine, sales of methamphetamine, operating a place for sale or use of a controlled substance, sales of a controlled substance from an adult to a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia, Boruchowitz said.

Sandquist faces an additional charge of violating probation.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.