Parents of dead 2-year-old Las Vegas girl face child abuse charges

Julianna Imunique Lynsha Curtis died Nov. 9 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, two days after she had been hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Clark County coroner's office.

The parents of a 2-year-old Las Vegas girl who died on Nov. 9 are facing child abuse charges in her death, the Review-Journal has learned.

Julianna Imunique Lynsha Curtis died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, two days after she had been hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Her cause and manner of death had not been determined as of Friday.

About 2:35 p.m. on Nov. 7, a 911 call came in requesting medical help for a child in “physical distress” inside an apartment complex at 4855 Boulder Highway, according to Las Vegas police.

Further details were not available Friday, but Julianna’s mother, 26-year-old Ebony McBride, was arrested the day her daughter was hospitalized on one count of child abuse or neglect and two counts of allowing child abuse or neglect — all resulting in substantial bodily harm, jail records show.

Worthy L. Curtis, the father, was taken into custody Nov. 10 on the same charges. Both remained in custody Friday without bail at the Clark County Detention Center and are scheduled to appear in court Dec. 10 for their preliminary hearing.

Murder charges in Julianna’s death are pending the ruling on her cause and manner of death, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

A Clark County Department of Family Services report shows Julianna’s family had not been previously investigated by Child Protective Services before the girl’s death.

Julianna’s death marked the 32nd child fatality investigated this year by the Department of Family Services, Review-Journal records show.

