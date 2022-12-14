47°F
jeff_german
Crime

Park service seeks victim attacked near Lake Mohave

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2022 - 3:57 pm
 
Lake Mohave (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lake Mohave (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Park rangers are trying to identify the victim of an assault that occurred in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

A man was assaulted on the evening of Aug. 28 by a group of people while camping with his family near the shoreline of Lake Mohave’s Nelson’s Landing area, according to the National Park Service.

This attack occurred about 30 miles south of Boulder City. The park service described the victim as between 25 and 35 years old and weighing 200 to 250 pounds. The man’s injuries would have required medical attention, officials said.

Anyone with information can call or text the park service at 888-653-0009, visit go.nps.gov/submitatip, or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

