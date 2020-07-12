Part of Las Vegas Boulevard closed following police pursuit
Police have closed down part of Las Vegas Boulevard and Windmill Parkway in the south valley after the pursuit of a wanted suspect.
Police have closed down part of Las Vegas Boulevard in the south valley after the pursuit of a wanted suspect.
Las Vegas Boulevard at Windmill Lane is closed in all directions while police investigate, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.
The person was taken into custody at the intersection and transported to a hospital. The person’s condition is unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.