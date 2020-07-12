Part of Las Vegas Boulevard closed following police pursuit

Police have closed down part of Las Vegas Boulevard and Windmill Parkway in the south valley after the pursuit of a wanted suspect.

The intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Windmill Lane is closed following a valley-wide vehicle pursuit on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Police have closed down part of Las Vegas Boulevard in the south valley after the pursuit of a wanted suspect.

Las Vegas Boulevard at Windmill Lane is closed in all directions while police investigate, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The person was taken into custody at the intersection and transported to a hospital. The person’s condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

