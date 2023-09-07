72°F
Crime

Part of woman’s toe severed in Strip hotel room, report says

Woman loses a piece of her toe
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2023 - 6:30 am
 
Oyefeso Durotimijesu, 35 (Metropolitan Police Department/Clark County Detention Center)

Part of a woman’s toe was severed after a man slammed a door on her left foot in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room, police said.

Oyefeso Durotimijesu, 35, was arrested after the 7:30 a.m. Monday incident at the MGM Grand, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. It wasn’t clear where Durotimijesu lives. The arrest report listed his address as unknown.

The woman, whose name was redacted from the report, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. It wasn’t clear if the severed piece — described in the report as the top of one of her toes — was reattached.

According to the arrest report, the woman and Durotimijesu told different versions of what happened.

The woman said she was at a bar in the MGM Grand when Durotimijesu invited her up to his room.

When they were in the room, Durotimijesu got angry when he thought the woman was going through his phone. She told him she wasn’t and that she had been trying to connect the phone to a Bluetooth speaker.

The woman then got up to go to the door, but Durotimijesu blocked it and told her to stay in the room, she said, according to the report. As the situation escalated, the woman fell to the floor. She tried to call hotel security, but Durotimijesu took the phone from her, the report said.

The woman ran to the door and when she would open it, Durotimijesu would slam it shut, according to the report. She kept yelling at Durotimijesu to let her leave.

She opened the door again but was wrestled to the ground. Durotimijesu slammed the door and it hit her foot.

When questioned by police, Durotimijesu said he was a bar in the MGM Grand when he met the woman and offered her a drink. He then invited her up this room.

Once in the room, the woman told Durotimijesu to give her some money, he said. Durotimijesu said he gave her $200, according to the report. She said that wasn’t enough. He told her to give him his money back.

The woman tried to call security. Durotimijesu said he was the one who should have been calling security. The woman left the room and Durotimijesu was throwing her things out of the room.

Durotimijesu was arrested and charged with mayhem, according to the arrest report. According to Nevada statutes, mayhem consists of “unlawfully depriving a human being of a member of his or her body, or disfiguring or rendering it useless.”

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

