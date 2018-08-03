Passenger dies when 22-year-old crashes Porsche in west Las Vegas

The victim, a 64-year-old woman, died after Luke Rosseveare, 22, lost control of a yellow 1997 Porsche Targa on West Flamingo Road near Town Center Drive and crashed. Rosseveare was believed to be impaired, police said.

A woman was killed and a man arrested Friday morning after an apparent DUI crash in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police said the crash occurred just before 4 a.m. when the driver, Luke Rosseveare, lost control of a yellow 1997 Porsche Targa on West Flamingo Road near Town Center Drive and crashed, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes. Rosseveare, 22, was believed to be impaired, according to a news release.

Police said Rosseveare entered a roundabout at Granite Ridge Drive while speeding and struck a curb. The impact caused the Porsche to overturn twice before it came to a stop on the north side of the roundabout.

A passenger in the rear seat, a 64-year-old woman, was partially ejected, according to the release. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office has not identified the woman.

Rosseveare, who was not wearing a seat belt, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to the release.

Rosseveare and another passenger, 33-year-old Melanie Rider, suffered minor injuries, police said. Rider was not transported to the hospital, according to the release.

The passenger’s death marks the 79th traffic related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2018. The crash remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s collision investigation section, according to the release.

