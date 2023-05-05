Passenger in custody at Harry Reid after making ‘concerning comments’

A Southwest Airlines jet takes off from Harry Reid International Airport, on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Arriving passengers head to baggage claim area in Terminal 1 of Harry Reid International Airport, on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A passenger was taken into custody Thursday at Harry Reid International Airport after the passenger made “concerning comments” about their luggage, police said.

At around 1 p.m., a passenger who missed their flight made what police described as “concerning comments” about their luggage, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. Police did not provide more details about the specific comments made by the passenger.

The passenger was taken into custody and police said the investigation was ongoing.

When reached for coment, an airport spokesperson referred questions to police.

Lt. Jeff Goodwin said there were currently no disruptions to travel at the airport as of 5:15 p.m.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.