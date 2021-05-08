Passenger killed after suspected DUI crash near McCarran

A 22-year-old man was killed in a suspected DUI crash early Saturday near McCarran International Airport, Las Vegas police said.

The crash happened about 3:55 a.m. at Tropicana Avenue and Paradise Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Investigators determined a 24-year-old man driving a 1999 Ford Ranger was traveling east on Tropicana when he veered off the roadway and collided with a “large traffic signal pole.”

A passenger in the car was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died, police said. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The driver, identified by police as Leobardo Hernandez, of Las Vegas, was hospitalized with “substantial injuries” but is expected to survive.

Police said Hernandez showed signs of impairment and was arrested. He faces a felony charge of DUI resulting in death, and a misdemeanor charge of failing to properly maintain a travel lane, court records show.

Further information about Hernandez’s arrest was not immediately available. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

The crash marked the 45th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year, police said.

