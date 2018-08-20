Pedestrian critical after hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas

A pedestrian is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in the central valley.

Las Vegas police investigate a hit-and-run crash in the 3500 block of Maryland Parkway, near Twain Avenue, on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Just before 11 p.m. a sedan struck a man who was walking in the roadway on Maryland Parkway near Dumont Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Robert Stauffer.

Stauffer said surveillance footage showed the man stopped in the street and bent over before he was struck by the sedan.

A witness saw the sedan pull over after the crash, but it disappeared after the witness ran inside a nearby business to call police.

The pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition, and police are still searching for the car that hit him, Stauffer said.

Police are searching for a newer model white or silver 4-door sedan with possible damage to the front bumper.

3500 block of Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas