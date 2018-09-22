Pedestrian critical after hit-and-run on Boulder Highway

Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a 53-year-old pedestrian Friday night.

Boulder Highway and East Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas (Google Street View)

The vehicle believed to be involved is a beige Chrysler 300, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened about 11:20 p.m. on Boulder Highway, north of East Harmon Avenue. The pedestrian, identified by the department as Melinda Shegina, remained in critical condition early Saturday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. A passerby called 911 after seeing the woman lying in the roadway, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department’s collision investigation section at 702-828-3317 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

