Suspected DUI crash west of Las Vegas Strip injures pedestrian

The Metropolitan Police Department says a 60-year-old man was accused of driving under the influence in a crash Thursday night that left a pedestrian in critical condition.

According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 11:37 p.m. Thursday near W. Flamingo Road and Cameron Street.

In a news release, police said that evidence at the scene and video surveillance indicated that a maroon Ford Maverick was westbound on Flamingo Road on the right of three travel lanes (T3). A male pedestrian was crossing northbound Flamingo Road near a marked crosswalk.

Police said the pedestrian entered the Ford’s path of travel and was struck on his right side by the front of the vehicle, which projected the individual forward and onto the roadway.

The 34-year-old pedestrian was transported to UMC’s Trauma Unit, where medical personnel determined his injuries to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Ford, identified by police as Jonas Villaverde, 60, remained at the scene and showed signs of impairment.

Villaverde was placed under arrest and booked for DUI-related charges, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation by Las Vegas police.