Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run east of Las Vegas Strip

Police are searching for a driver after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Crash victim was fatally shot on Las Vegas Beltway after slashing suspect’s car with knife

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a driver after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning east of the Las Vegas Strip.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 1:10 a.m. near Flamingo and Paradise roads.

Authorities said the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said that the driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene after the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.