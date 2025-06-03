72°F
Crime

Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run east of Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2025 - 6:09 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a driver after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning east of the Las Vegas Strip.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 1:10 a.m. near Flamingo and Paradise roads.

Authorities said the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said that the driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene after the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

