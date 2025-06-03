Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run east of Las Vegas Strip
Police are searching for a driver after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning east of the Las Vegas Strip.
According to police, the incident occurred at about 1:10 a.m. near Flamingo and Paradise roads.
Authorities said the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
Police said that the driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene after the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.