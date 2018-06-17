Pedestrian dead, man facing DUI charge after crash near Strip

A DUI suspect was jailed early Sunday after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash near the Strip that left one pedestrian dead and another seriously injured.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash happened shortly after 12:50 a.m., when a Dodge Challenger, driven by 47-year-old Anthony Rodriguez, drifted off the roadway at 455 E. Harmon Ave., near Paradise Road, police said. The Dodge struck a man and a woman walking on a sidewalk, killing the woman, police said. The man suffered serious injuries.

The Dodge then took off, police said, heading east on Harmon. He was spotted by the Nevada Highway Patrol just after 1 a.m. traveling west on the 215 Beltway, police said. Troopers took him into custody near the 215 and Russell Road after he failed a field sobriety test.

Damage to the vehicle also was consistent to the collision involving the pedestrians, according to the Highway Patrol.

Rodriguez, a Las Vegas man, faces a charge of DUI resulting in death and a traffic-related charge for allegedly fleeing the scene of the crash, police said.

The 51-year-old woman’s death was the 61st traffic fatality investigated by Las Vegas police this year. She will be identified by the Clark County coroner.

455 E. Harmon Ave., Las Vegas NV