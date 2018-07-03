Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in northeast Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police are searching for a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian in the northeast valley.

Police investigate a fatal crash on Pecos Road near Las Vegas Boulevard North on Monday, July 2, 2018.(Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was reported about 10:45 p.m. on Pecos Road near Las Vegas Boulevard North, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said the vehicle, a charcoal gray SUV, hit the pedestrian while traveling northbound on Pecos at Canoga Avenue. The pedestrian was hospitalized but later died.

Pecos is closed between San Antonio Avenue and Reseda Circle while police investigate.

Pecos Rd and Canoga Ave, Las Vegas, NV