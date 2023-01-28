58°F
Crime

Pedestrian dies days after being struck by car on Nellis Boulevard

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2023 - 2:26 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A male pedestrian critically injured after he was struck by a car driven by a person suspected of DUI on Jan 21 has died, the Metropolitan Police Department reported Saturday.

The Clark County coroner’s office notified police Friday that the pedestrian, a Las Vegas resident whose identity was not released, passed away after being hospitalized, the department stated.

At 5:53 p.m. on Jan. 21, the pedestrian was headed west on a sidewalk on South Nellis Boulevard, then walked onto the street and into path of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata moving south toward the intersection with East Charleston Boulevard, police said.

The front of the Hyundai collided with the pedestrian, police said.

Emergency personnel transported the victim to Sunrise Hospital Medical Center for treatment of critical injuries.

A 27-year-old passenger in the carwas not injured.

The driver of the Hyundai, Shermonique Batiste, 49, from Las Vegas, stayed behind at the scene, where police arrived and determined that she displayed signs of impairment from marijuana use, according to police.

Batiste, who was uninjured, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and booked into the county jail, according to police.

The crash remains under review by the department’s collision investigation section. It was the 11th traffic-related fatality in its jurisdiction so far in 2023, police reported.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

