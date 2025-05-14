76°F
Crime

Pedestrian dies nearly 2 weeks after central Las Vegas Valley crash

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2025 - 1:28 pm
 

A pedestrian has died nearly two weeks after being struck by a vehicle in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The victim, a 30-year-old Las Vegas man, was struck just before 10:50 p.m. April 27 on East Flamingo Road near South Mojave Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. A 2008 BMW 328i was eastbound when it struck the pedestrian, who was outside of or near the marked crosswalk.

The man was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died Sunday, police said. This is the 67th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025.

The driver of the BMW, Luis Fuentes-Ramirez, 32, of Las Vegas, briefly left the scene but returned, according to Metro. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for hit-and-run-related charges.

Court records show Fuentes-Ramirez is out on $10,000 bail with medium level electronic monitoring. His next scheduled court appearance is 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

