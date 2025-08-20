Pedestrian dies weeks after west Las Vegas Valley bus stop crash

A man struck at a bus stop late last month in the west Las Vegas Valley by a driver who police say was impaired has died.

Under attack by U.S. attorney, DA says Israeli official’s child sex sting bail was ‘standard’

Trial begins for suspect who claims to have seen man after alleged Las Vegas killing

Feds want light sentence for bookie linked to Strip resort, Ohtani interpreter

Debris is seen after a crash on Buffalo and Vegas Drive Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A police officer stands at a scene after a crash on Buffalo and Vegas Drive Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A truck is overturned after a crash on Buffalo and Vegas Drive Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A man struck at a bus stop late last month in the west Las Vegas Valley by a suspected impaired driver has died.

The victim, a 61-year-old Henderson man, was pronounced dead Monday at University Medical Center, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The crash occurred just before 2:30 p.m. on July 31 near Rampart Boulevard and Vegas Drive. In addition to the victim and the bus stop, the driver — Roberto Olivas, 27, of Las Vegas — also crashed into a streetlamp support, a fire hydrant, an electrical relay box and a water district box before overturning and sliding to a stop across the eastbound travel lanes of Vegas Drive, police said at the time.

Olivas, who remains in the Clark County Detention Center on $200,000 bail, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Sept. 2 in Las Vegas Justice Court.

This is the 104th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.