Pedestrian dies weeks after west Las Vegas Valley bus stop crash
A man struck at a bus stop late last month in the west Las Vegas Valley by a driver who police say was impaired has died.
The victim, a 61-year-old Henderson man, was pronounced dead Monday at University Medical Center, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.
The crash occurred just before 2:30 p.m. on July 31 near Rampart Boulevard and Vegas Drive. In addition to the victim and the bus stop, the driver — Roberto Olivas, 27, of Las Vegas — also crashed into a streetlamp support, a fire hydrant, an electrical relay box and a water district box before overturning and sliding to a stop across the eastbound travel lanes of Vegas Drive, police said at the time.
Olivas, who remains in the Clark County Detention Center on $200,000 bail, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Sept. 2 in Las Vegas Justice Court.
This is the 104th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025.
