Crime

Pedestrian fatally struck in southeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2022 - 10:47 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two pedestrians were struck, one fatally, by a suspected impaired driver in southeast Las Vegas Tuesday night.

At around 8 p.m., a vehicle travelling northbound in the 1600 block South Nellis Boulevard struck two pedestrians who were crossing Nellis, near Winterwood Boulevard. One pedestrian died at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

He said impairment was suspected on the part of the driver.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

