111°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Crime

Pedestrian hit by car in southwest Las Vegas in June has died

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2022 - 3:35 pm
 
Close-up of lights on roof of police car.
Close-up of lights on roof of police car.

A pedestrian critically injured in a southwest Las Vegas crash last month has died, Las Vegas police said Tuesday.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Breeonne Lambey, 27, died two weeks after the crash, which was reported June 13 at Fort Apache Road and Martin Avenue.

Police said a 2008 Chrysler Sebring was headed north on Fort Apache about 8:30 p.m. when it struck Lambey outside a crosswalk.

Lambey, a Las Vegas resident, was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The 31-year-old woman driving the Chrysler stayed at the scene, police said.

Lambey was one of 79 people killed on crashes investigated by Las Vegas police in 2022.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

MOST READ
1
Poker pro accused of cheating eliminated from WSOP Main Event
Poker pro accused of cheating eliminated from WSOP Main Event
2
Meow Wolf, Omega Mart founder Matt King dies
Meow Wolf, Omega Mart founder Matt King dies
3
Outlet mall in Primm, once filled with tenants, is largely empty
Outlet mall in Primm, once filled with tenants, is largely empty
4
California man’s birthday visit to Strip casino pays off 107K ways
California man’s birthday visit to Strip casino pays off 107K ways
5
1 killed, 6 injured in crash on southbound Interstate 15
1 killed, 6 injured in crash on southbound Interstate 15
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST