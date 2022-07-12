Pedestrian hit by car in southwest Las Vegas in June has died

Breeonne Lambey, 27, died two weeks after the crash, which was reported June 13 at Fort Apache Road and Martin Avenue.

A pedestrian critically injured in a southwest Las Vegas crash last month has died, Las Vegas police said Tuesday.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Breeonne Lambey, 27, died two weeks after the crash, which was reported June 13 at Fort Apache Road and Martin Avenue.

Police said a 2008 Chrysler Sebring was headed north on Fort Apache about 8:30 p.m. when it struck Lambey outside a crosswalk.

Lambey, a Las Vegas resident, was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The 31-year-old woman driving the Chrysler stayed at the scene, police said.

Lambey was one of 79 people killed on crashes investigated by Las Vegas police in 2022.

