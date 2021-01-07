Pedestrian hit by suspected DUI driver in Las Vegas dies of injuries

A 40-year-old man struck by a suspected impaired driver last week in west Las Vegas has died, police announced Thursday.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 40-year-old man struck by a suspected impaired driver early last week in west Las Vegas has died, police announced Thursday.

Police were called about 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 27 to the crash near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard, where a pedestrian was struck by a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Investigators believe the woman driving the Jetta “failed to yield the right of way” and struck the man in a marked crosswalk.

The driver, 42-year-old Charity Graham, showed signs of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said. Graham and a 17-year-old boy who was in the car were not injured.

The pedestrian, identified by police as Jorge Ruiz of Las Vegas, was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries. The Clark County coroner’s office notified Metro on Tuesday that Ruiz had died, police said.

Graham has been charged with DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, court records show. She was released from custody after posting a surety bond on a $20,000 bail and ordered not to drive.

A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for April 8.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.