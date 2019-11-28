Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run in central Las Vegas

A pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition following a hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening in the west valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Officers were called about 5:11 p.m. to the scene on the 4900 block of West Charleston Boulevard, west of Decatur Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jose Hernandez said. A pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center after being struck.

The man was in critical condition but was “alert and talking,” Hernandez said.

