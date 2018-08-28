Pedestrian in hit-and-run crash has died, Las Vegas police say

A pedestrian hurt in a hit-and-run crash last week in the central valley has died from his injuries, Las Vegas police said Monday.

Las Vegas police investigate a hit-and-run crash in the 3500 block of Maryland Parkway, near Twain Avenue, on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The unidentified man was walking north on South Maryland Parkway, south of East Dumont Boulevard, when he was hit by a sedan just before 11 a.m. Aug. 19, police said. He was in a southbound lane on Maryland, police said.

The driver fled the scene, police said. The vehicle was described as a silver or white four-door sedan, police said.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition. The Clark County coroner’s office told police Monday that the man died from his injuries.

His death marks the 88th traffic-related fatality in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this year, police said. The crash is being investigated by Metro’s collision investigation section.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Metro at 702-828-3317, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

