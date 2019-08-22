Pedestrian injured in suspected DUI crash in west Las Vegas

A 63-year-old pedestrian was critically injured Wednesday night after he was struck by a suspected DUI driver in the western Las Vegas Valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kenneth Toll was crossing West Desert Inn Road at Canyon Lake Drive, just west of South Fort Apache Road, about 10 p.m. when he was hit by a 2016 Kia Optima, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Las Vegas man was taken to a hospital where he remained in critical condition as of 8 a.m. Thursday, police said.

The Kia driver, identified by Metro as 55-year-old Reginald Vertison of Las Vegas, was arrested on one count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm. He was being held Thursday morning without bail at the Clark County Detention Center awaiting his initial appearance in the afternoon, jail records show.

