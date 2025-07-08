101°F
Pedestrian killed, driver detained in fatal Pahrump crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2025 - 10:36 am
 

A woman was killed Monday night in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Pahrump that led to the closure of a major highway and the arrest of a driver.

The crash occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on southbound state Route 160, just south of East Country Place Road, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol release.

This crash involved a pedestrian and a Toyota Camry sedan. The victim was confirmed deceased on scene. The driver of the Toyota was arrested at the scene on suspicion of impairment.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

