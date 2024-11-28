Pedestrian killed in crash involving stolen vehicle in northeast Las Vegas

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash involving a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash involving a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

According to authorities, the crash occurred at about 1:56 a.m. near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Sloan Lane.

In a news release, police said that evidence at the scene and video surveillance indicate that a stolen 2013 Hyundai Sonata traveled eastbound on East Lake Mead Boulevard, approaching Sloan Lane at a high rate of speed.

A pedestrian on a scooter crossed East Lake Mead Boulevard in the west crosswalk from north to south against the pedestrian signal, the release said.

According to police, the Hyundai reached the intersection and struck the pedestrian, directing him to the east.

Police said the Hyundai continued eastbound and lost control, leaving the roadway to the south. The vehicle then entered the parking lot of 6055 East Lake Mead, striking several fixed objects.

The release states that the driver of the Hyundai was ejected and the passenger exited the vehicle. Both individuals then fled on foot, failing to remain at the crash scene, police said.

Arriving medical personnel pronounced the pedestrian, identified only as a 28-year-old male, dead at the scene.

The Hyundai’s driver and passenger were not located and remain outstanding, according to police.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 144th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police’s jurisdiction for 2024.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation

Section at (702) 828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit

www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or use the mobile app “P3.”