Pedestrian killed in crash near Sam Boyd Stadium

A pedestrian was killed Monday night after a crash in Henderson.

Investigators believe that a black Dodge Charger driving north around 10:30 p.m. on Boulder Highway struck a pedestrian walking near South Broadbent Boulevard, Henderson police said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Police do not believe the driver was speeding or impaired.

The Clark County coroner’s office said the pedestrian, Souheil George Medyati, 59, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. His cause and manner of death were still pending Tuesday morning.

