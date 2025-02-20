53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
A memorial to Angel Naranjo is seen at his family home on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. ...
Family of Las Vegas teen who died when minibike hit cable files lawsuit
Attorney Gary Guymon at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. ...
‘Inconsistent with the law’: Police hiding information about attorney accused of sex trafficking
Hope Ritter is seen behind the bar. (Atomic Liquors)
‘A rock for a lot of people’: Las Vegas bartender mourned, found shot inside vehicle
Southern Nevada Detention Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)
Nevada corrections officer accused of sexually assaulting inmate multiple times
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2025 - 6:21 am
 
Updated February 20, 2025 - 6:21 am

A pedestrian was killed early Thursday morning in a hit-and-run crash in the central Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 2:09 a.m. at Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.

The pedestrian was transported to UMC, where they were later pronounced dead.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene prior to officers arriving. However, the individual was later taken into custody.

No further information was immediately available.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES