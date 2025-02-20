Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in central Las Vegas
A pedestrian was killed early Thursday morning in a hit-and-run crash in the central Las Vegas Valley.
According to police, the crash occurred at about 2:09 a.m. at Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.
The pedestrian was transported to UMC, where they were later pronounced dead.
Authorities said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene prior to officers arriving. However, the individual was later taken into custody.
No further information was immediately available.