Crime

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, Las Vegas police say

Metropolitan Police Department vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas ...
Metropolitan Police Department vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2025 - 5:48 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning that left a pedestrian dead in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside.

According to Las Vegas police, the crash occurred at about 2:17 a.m. near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Owens Avenue.

Police said the fatal crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The vehicle involved did not remain on scene, authorities said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

