Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, Las Vegas police say
Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning that left a pedestrian dead in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside.
According to Las Vegas police, the crash occurred at about 2:17 a.m. near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Owens Avenue.
Police said the fatal crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.
The vehicle involved did not remain on scene, authorities said.
No further information was immediately available.
