Crime

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Las Vegas airport

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2024 - 5:50 am
 

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning near the airport, according to Las Vegas authorities.

The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to the scene at about 3:09 a.m. Monday.

The crash occurred on Paradise Road near Tropicana Avenue. Arriving officers located a male in the roadway, police said.

Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

The crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run, as no vehicle was on scene when officers arrived, according to police.

The department’s fatal detectives will assume the investigation.

Paradise southbound between Harmon and Tropicana was closed while police conduct the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

