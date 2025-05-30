72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Las Vegas Strip

Police are searching for a driver after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Fr ...
Police are searching for a driver after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning on the Las Vegas Strip. (RTC Fast Cam)
More Stories
Cristiano Ronaldo, seen in 2021. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Ruling against Las Vegas police in Ronaldo case a win for transparency, advocates say
Las Vegas police investigate following an officer involved shooting that left a suspect dead at ...
‘Somebody is in here shooting’: 911 audio captures terror of Las Vegas gym violence
Police investigate a homicide in the 3600 block of North Campbell Road Thursday, May 29, 2025, ...
Man shoots Las Vegas landlord dead after eviction attempt, police say
Justin Simpson and Arnelle Simpson, children of O.J. Simpson, listen during a court hearing reg ...
‘Knock it off,’ Las Vegas judge tells attorneys fighting over items in O.J. Simpson’s estate
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2025 - 5:12 am
 
Updated May 30, 2025 - 5:25 am

Police are searching for a driver after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred at about 3:33 a.m. near Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to authorities, the vehicle was located “a short distance away” from the crash unoccupied.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES