Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Las Vegas Strip
Police are searching for a driver after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning on the Las Vegas Strip.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred at about 3:33 a.m. near Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
According to authorities, the vehicle was located “a short distance away” from the crash unoccupied.
No further information was immediately available.
