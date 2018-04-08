Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in southwest Las Vegas

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead early Sunday in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

A pedestrian was hit and killed on Blue Diamond Road, between Buffalo Drive and Cimarron Road, early Sunday, April 8, 2018. (RTC Fast Cameras)

The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Blue Diamond Road, just west of Buffalo Drive. A man walked into the roadway in front of a blue Honda Civic, Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said, and was struck by the side of the Honda. Then a small pickup truck hit the pedestrian. The driver of the Honda stayed at the scene, but the pickup truck driver fled immediately without stopping, Smaka said.

The male pedestrian died at the scene of the crash. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner once his family has been notified.

The Highway Patrol and Las Vegas police are looking for an early 2000s light-colored pickup truck. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Blue Diamond Road is closed in both directions between Buffalo Drive and Cimarron Road while the Highway Patrol and the Metropolitan Police Department investigate. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

