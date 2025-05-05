61°F
Pedestrian killed in Monday hit-and-run crash, Las Vegas police say

Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2025 - 6:09 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning that left a pedestrian dead.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 3:20 a.m. near Flamingo Road and , Street.

Authorities say a sedan was traveling east on Flamingo Road when a female pedestrian was crossing the street east of Palos Verdes, outside of a marked crosswalk.

The sedan struck the female and left the scene, police said, noting that the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
