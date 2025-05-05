Pedestrian killed in Monday hit-and-run crash, Las Vegas police say
Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning that left a pedestrian dead.
According to police, the incident occurred at about 3:20 a.m. near Flamingo Road and , Street.
Authorities say a sedan was traveling east on Flamingo Road when a female pedestrian was crossing the street east of Palos Verdes, outside of a marked crosswalk.
The sedan struck the female and left the scene, police said, noting that the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.